Niles man sentenced to 27 years in prison for child porn, exploitation

NILES, Ill. – A suburban Chicago man will spend 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to threatening to publish sexually explicit images of an underage girl.

David J. Cottrell, 31, of Niles, convinced the underage victim to send him sexually explicit photos of herself through online social messaging applications.

Prosecutors say after collecting the photos, Cottrell informed the girl that he knew her real name, where she went to school, and where her parents worked. He threatened to post the explicit images online and send them to the girl’s family unless she sent him additional, more explicit photos and videos.

The girl complied.

Prosecutors said that Cottrell contacted the victim regularly until her parents discovered the messages and informed the police.

Cottrell eventually pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. He also admitted that he attempted to entice four additional minors into sending him sexually explicit images.

Cottrell was sentenced to federal imprisonment Tuesday.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678 or logging on to www.cybertipline.com.

