CHICAGO — It was a moment that gave the Cubs a little breathing room in a tight game to start a three-game set with the Padres at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

It also helped to keep a streak going for one of their young players who is enjoying a great 2023 so far.

With the Cubs leading by three in the eighth inning and the bases loaded, Nico Hoerner slapped a triple down the left field line to bring in three insurance runs. It was the highlight of a four-run frame and a 6-0 victory over San Diego to start the series at home.

The second baseman was able to extend his on-base streak to 20 games thanks to a hit in his last at-bat since he’d gone 0-for-4 before the eighth inning. At the moment, it’s the third-longest in Major League Baseball, with Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts extending his 27-game on-base streak to 27 at Wrigley Field Tuesday.

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who is dealing with a neck injury, currently has a 24-game streak of reaching base at least once in a game.

This hit is one of the highlights of a strong start to the season for Hoener, who received a three-year, $35 million deal before the start of the 2023 season. In 22 games, he has a slash line of .347/.390/.480 with five doubles, Tuesday’s triple, two home runs, and 14 RBI.

Hoerner is also sporting a .989 fielding percentage so far this season, spending the majority of the time at second base.

With the win, the Cubs improve to 13-9 on the season as they look ahead to Game 2 with the Padres on Wednesday evening at 6:40 p.m.