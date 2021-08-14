Nicki Minaj, husband Kenneth Petty sued, accused of intimidating alleged sexual assault victim

LOS ANGELES — Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are being sued and accused of trying to intimidate a woman who claimed Petty had sexually assaulted her back in the 1990s.

Jennifer Hough claims Minaj and her representatives have repeatedly reached out trying to get her to deny the sexual assault had taken place.

She said a representative even showed up at her home and offered her $20,000 to recant the allegation.

The lawsuit was filed under a New York state law which gives victims of sexual assaults a special window to file lawsuits on old cases where the statute of limitations had expired.

