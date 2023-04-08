(WJW) – Nintendo and nostalgia? Those go hand in hand for many — and it’s time to look forward to even more coming up in May.

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” the highly anticipated sequel to “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” is set to be released May 12, according to Nintendo.

During the Nintendo Direct video presentation on September 13, 2022, the reveal of the game’s official name and launch date was released, along with a short trailer.

According to Nintendo, the latest chapter of Link’s endless adventure will now take players, “Up into the skies with an expanded world that goes even beyond the lands of Hyrule.”

Gameplay

On March 28, Nintendo released a long-awaited extended preview of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay.

In the nearly 14-minute Youtube video, video game designer Eiji Aonuma is shown playing Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, demonstrating how players will get to choose their own path through the landscapes of Hyrule and the islands floating in the skies.

According to Nintendo, the journey is for the player to create with the use of their own imagination.

Nintendo also says players will be able to “harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.”

Preorder

For those who can’t wait until May, Nintendo has a digital download of “Tears of the Kingdom” available for preorder now.

A new version of the Nintendo Switch OLED model will be also released on April 28 with a “Tears of the Kingdom” theme. The new system features a new design, showing the familiar Hylian Crest from “the Legend of Zelda” series on the front of the dock.

The new OLED “Tears of the Kingdom” Nintendo Switch has a retail value of $359.99.

Two new “Zelda”-themed accessories will also be released on the day of the game’s release.

A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller retailing at $74.99, and a Nintendo Switch carrying case retailing at $24.99, will release separately.