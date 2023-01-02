CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday this year, many people automatically got the day off. But what does that mean for Monday?

For most federal employees and many others, Monday, Jan. 2 will also be observed as a holiday.

This means government offices and banks will be closed on Monday.

Regular mail won’t be delivered and post offices will be closed. Only Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered “in limited locations,” the USPS says.

FedEx Ground, Home Delivery, and Ground Economy will be operating, but FedEx Express, however, will not be offered, according to Fortune. UPS will not offer ground, air, or international delivery service.

Many city, county, state and federal government offices, will be closed.

Most libraries are also closed on Monday.

Grocery stores and retail stores are more likely to be open because many took New Year’s Day off. You may want to check a store’s website or call ahead in case they are operating limited hours.

Often, when a national holiday like Christmas or New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the day after – a Monday – is the “observed” holiday. When it falls on a Saturday, the day before – a Friday – is when the holiday is observed.