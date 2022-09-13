Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell (Credit: PBR Organization)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – A professional bull rider was killed Monday in a shooting in Salt Lake City that police say was a domestic violence incident.

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex. Officers immediately provided emergency medical care until the 27-year-old Allen was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

The suspect, 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley, was taken into custody.

Police said Allen and Bagley knew each other and had been in a on-again off-again relationship. Allen came to Salt Lake City to attend the Utah State Fair as a professional bull rider and was staying with Bagley, according to police.

Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason confrimed Allen’s death on Monday: “Ouncie got his name because he was born small. He grew up to compete with a huge heart. The PBR organization sincerely extends our own heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire Mitchell family.”

Police say Allen and Bagley got into an argument at a bar in downtown Salt Lake City after attending the fair. When Allen went to Bagley’s apartment to collect his things, shots were fired.

Bagley has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of Murder and Felony Discharge of a Firearm.

“We encourage anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call us at 799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969,” Salt Lake City Police Department officials said. “All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.”

Survivors of domestic violence in Utah can find support resources by visiting the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website at udvc.org or by visiting the Utah Department of Human Services website.