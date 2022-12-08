CHICAGO (WGNTV) — An elite private school in Chicago is facing online criticism after a dean was recorded by a right-wing activist group talking about the school’s sex-ed programming.

Francis Parker School in Lincoln Park is the latest target of “Project Veritas,” a far-right activist group.

One of the contributors of the group recorded a video that appears to show the school dean saying sex toys were shown to students as a part of a discussion.

The school released a statement saying Parker’s board of trustees supports the inclusivity of its curriculum.

A school spokesperson said the dean was “filmed without his knowledge or permission while describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming a comprehensive approach to sex education. Veritas deceptively edited the video with malicious intent.”

The school’s full statement reads:

Francis W. Parker cares deeply about the health, well-being, and development of our students. Programs designed to help cultivate physical and emotional well-being as well as a strong sense of belonging are central to our mission. Last week – at an industry conference – one of our employees was targeted by a member of Project Veritas and misled to believe he was conversing with another conference attendee over a coffee. He was filmed without his knowledge or permission while describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming, and comprehensive approach to sex education. Veritas deceptively edited the video with malicious intent. Parker administrators and Parker’s Board of Trustees support Parker’s programming, the strength and inclusivity of our curriculum, and the dedicated and talented faculty and staff that teach it.