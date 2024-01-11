(The Hill) — Authorities responded to a bomb threat at the home of the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud case, as closing arguments for the trial are expected to begin Thursday.

A court official confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that police were looking into a threat at Judge Arthur Engoron’s home on Long Island.

“There was a threat. I can confirm a bomb threat,” Al Baker, a court spokesperson, said per the AP. “As of now we are going forward as scheduled and the court proceedings and closing arguments are going ahead as planned.”

The New York Attorney General’s Office also confirmed the trial will continue as planned.

The Nassau County Police Department told The Hill that it responded to a “swatting incident,” in Great Neck Gardens on Long Island, but did not confirm a name.

Developing.