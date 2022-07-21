PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event Thursday night. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State.

Witnesses say Zeldin, 42, was giving a speech about bail reform at a VFW in Perinton, New York, when a man got on stage, started yelling and “wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out.”

American Veterans National Director Joe Chenelly reportedly stopped the alleged attacker. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the man was taken into custody.

A witness who was with Zeldin after the attack said Zeldin was not hurt, and took the stage again when it was over.

Zeldin, 42, has represented New York’s 1st District since 2015. The representative, along with his lieutenant governor candidate Alison Esposito, is currently campaigning for November’s race. Zeldin’s campaign bills itself on a referendum on several issues in the state and advertises itself with the tagline, “Save Our State.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.