(The Hill) – Musician Marilyn Manson is facing more allegations of sexual misconduct, accused in a lawsuit filed on Monday of sexually assaulting an underage girl multiple times in the 1990s.

The woman in the lawsuit, who is filing under the name Jane Doe, says in her complaint that Manson started to “target” her in 1995 when she was 16, using his “role, status, and power as an adult and performer in the music industry to gain access to, groom, manipulate and exploit” her. This targeting ultimately resulted in two separate incidents of sexual assault, the complaint alleges.

The complaint says that the first incident took place on Manson’s tour bus after a concert in September 1995, where he “took” the plaintiff and another young girl onto his bus. The complaint states that Manson performed multiple acts of “criminal sexual conduct” on the plaintiff, and later contacted her at her home and asked her to send explicit photos of her and her friends to his fan club.

Later that year, the complaint alleges, Manson sexually assaulted her again on a separate occasion on his tour bus after a show.

The complaint also states that in 1999, when the woman was 19, Manson “perpetuated his grooming, manipulation, exploitation and sexual assault” of her for a period of four weeks.

The Hill has reached out to Manson’s representatives for comment.

Manson, who’s real name is Brian Warner, has faced multiple allegations accusing him of sexual harassment and abuse over the years. Earlier this month, he settled a lawsuit with “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco, who in 2021 accused him of raping her and coercing her to do several sexual acts in 2011.

More than a dozen women have accused Manson of abusive behavior, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who detailed her allegations in a documentary released last year.

The complaint also listed Manson’s former label companies as defendants in the lawsuit, alleging that they knew that the artist was targeting underage girls and aided him in doing so. The complaint also said the labels “knowingly, intentionally, willfully, deliberately, and recklessly fostered a pervasive and hostile environment for the purpose of financial gain that utterly disregarded the rights and safety of the band’s young fans.”

“Upon information and belief, Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records were ware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behavior,” the complaint stated.

“As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss,” the complaint continued.