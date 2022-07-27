Left: Person found unconscious in the Bronx on July 22 (NYPD Photo); Right: Photo of Jason Landry from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities in New York and Texas are working to identify a person who was found unconscious this past Friday in the Bronx. They trying to determine if the person could be Jason Landry, a Texas State University student who went missing in Caldwell County in December 2020.

Landry’s family posted on Facebook, saying detectives with the Texas Attorney General’s Office have contacted the New York Police Department and that “necessary id information” for Landry has been sent to New York.

“Thank you to everyone who have contacted us to let us know about this young man,” the family’s post read. “Please be in prayer for whoever this young man is and his family. We pray that he’ll be identified, recover and be able to rejoin his family.”

KXAN has reached out to NYPD and the Texas Attorney General’s Office for more details.

NYPD posted about the unconscious person on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying they were found July 22 just after 6:30 a.m. near University and Reservoir Avenues in the Bronx. That’s near Jerome Park Reservoir.

NYPD reported the person was found unconscious and unresponsive “in the streets with no apparent injuries.” They didn’t have an ID.

Anyone with details on the unidentified person can leave tips with the NYPD by calling (800) 577-TIPS.

What we know about the Jason Landry case

Landry disappeared on Dec. 13, 2020. He was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, from San Marcos, Texas, for Christmas break when law enforcement said they found his car totaled on Salt Flat Road near Luling, Texas.

Personal belongings, including his wallet and phone, were found at the crash site, but Landry was nowhere to be found. He was 21 years old at the time of his disappearance.

In the year and a half since Landry disappeared, several searches and vigils have been held. In January 2021, cell phone data tracking some of Landry’s last movements was released.

In January of this year, Landry’s family said they were told the Texas AG’s Office would be meeting with Caldwell County to discuss the case.

In April, family and friends set up missing persons billboards for Landry near Luling.