(NEXSTAR) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

An unexplained technical error is causing a delay in Monday’s numbers being drawn, a games spokesperson said during the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Additional details have not yet been made available.

According to the California Lottery, Monday’s drawing has been delayed “due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery wrote on Twitter. “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

Powerball’s website does note that results are pending. Results will be posted on the game’s website and Powerball’s YouTube channel when numbers have been drawn.

Monday’s drawing was set to be historic – after more than three dozen drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion. It’s not only the largest Powerball jackpot but the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

This is a developing story.