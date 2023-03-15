(NEXSTAR) – Boy, is Ben Affleck gonna be upset when he hears about this.

Dunkin’ has announced that the coffee chain is “retiring” its Dunkaccino beverages after 23 years on the menu, confirming the news in a statement obtained by TODAY earlier this week.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience,” the Massachusetts-based chain said. “The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future.”

A representative for Dunkin’s customer service department, speaking with Nexstar, added that the drink was actually discontinued in April 2022, though many locations have continued to sell the beverage while ingredients were still in stock.

The drink, which debuted in 2000, has been described by Dunkin’ as a “unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors.” It had also been available in both hot and frozen versions throughout its two-plus-decade run.

“Drink as is, or add extra indulgence with delicious whipped cream,” Dunkin’ suggested on the Dunkaccino’s official (and still active) product page.

News of the Dunkaccino’s discontinuation didn’t exactly come as a surprise to many of Dunkin’s frequent customers. Fans on social media had previously pointed to an alleged leaked memo that listed the Dunkaccino among a list of to-be discontinued items, and others have taken to social media in recent months to claim the drink was gone from their local shops’ menus.

Dunkin’ did not specify why the Dunkaccino is being retired, but Reddit users identifying themselves as former or current Dunkin’ employees have suggested the drink is dispensed from a machine that utilizes a pre-mixed powder, an ingredient that has allegedly been “discontinued,” according to multiple users.

Several Reddit users have also offered up taste-alike “hacks” for concocting their own Dunkaccino-like drinks. Most of these ideas instruct customers to order some combination of hot chocolate and espresso shots — a drink that some say is the closest a Dunkin’ patron can hope for.

“That said, [the] Dunkaccino has a unique flavor that I personally haven’t been able to recreate with any degree of precision,” one of those same users lamented.