(WHNT) — The settlement from a class action lawsuit filed against Keurig means you could be owed some cash after the renowned coffee kings were ordered to pay $10 million.

There are only a few days left to file a claim and get your share though if you are eligible.

In the 2018 lawsuit, the plaintiff claimed the small pods, advertised as recyclable, really aren’t, adding that a majority of recycling companies won’t even accept the polypropylene pods because they’re “too small” and there’s “no market for materials made from them.”

For years now, the packaging on Keurig had detailed instructions for recycling the pods with a large-print tagline that read, “Have your cup and recycle it, too.”

The lawsuit claims the cups aren’t widely recyclable and “usually still end up in landfills,” saying that Keurig fails to “inform the consumer of the extremely limited chance that the products will ultimately be recycled.”

Keurig Dr. Pepper also agreed in the settlement to add even larger print language to its packaging to specify that K-Cups are “not recycled in many communities.”

While the technology of K-Cups is licensed to several notable companies (think Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Maxwell House), the coffee giant has denied any wrongdoing.

Are you eligible?

You qualify as a class member if you purchased K-Cup single-serving coffee pods labeled as recyclable in the U.S. for household use between June 8, 2016, and August 8, 2022.

Though you won’t need proof of purchase, that will affect how much money you receive. If you have proof, you can request a refund of $3.50 per 100 pods purchased, with a minimum payment of $6 and a cap of $36.

Without proof of purchase, you can claim up to $5 per household.

How can I file a claim?

To file a claim, you can submit one here. You can also print out the form, complete it, and mail it to the address below.

Smith v. Keurig Green Mountain

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391

The deadline to file your claim is January 9, 2023. According to the settlement’s website, those that received an email notice regarding the settlement in mid-December have until January 30.