SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s not too late to get your gifts there in time for Christmas Day. These are the last-minute shipping vendor deadlines to get your presents under the tree in time.

After the chaotic holiday season in 2020, shipping companies took notice, hiring thousands of seasonal employees, introducing new machines and locations, and expanding their capacity. But holiday traffic remains high, and it’s still a good idea to keep cutoff dates in mind if you want your gifts to arrive before the big day.

If you’re sending mail through the United States Postal Service inside the U.S., Saturday, Dec. 16 marks the earliest deadline, the last chance to get it there by the big day without paying more.

The Click-N-Ship feature allows you to create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship. Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces or are more than a half-inch thick and use stamps as postage must be taken to a local Post Office. They cannot be placed in a collection box or left for carrier pickup.

International packages sent through the USPS should be sent by:

Destination Global Express Guaranteed Africa Dec. 15 Asia/Pacific Rim Dec. 15 Australia/New Zealand Dec. 15 Canada Dec. 15 Caribbean Dec. 15 Central and South America Dec. 15 Europe Dec. 15 Mexico Dec. 15 Middle East Dec. 15

You can use the Find USPS Locations tool to see the addresses and hours for each location in your area.

FedEx deadlines for a Christmas ground delivery is Dec. 13. The quickest, and most expensive, option is available until the day before Christmas Eve, but the sooner you send your presents the more likely they are to arrive on time.

Mail Class Date FedEx Ground Economy Dec. 13 FedEx Ground 5-Day Dec. 15 FedEx Express Saver Dec. 19 2 Day & 2 Day AM Dec. 20 FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours Dec. 21

(Fri. Dec. 22 with Sat. delivery selected) FedEx Same Day Dec. 22

Find FedEx Locations will show you the addresses and hours of places you can ship nearby.

UPS deadlines also begin Tuesday for their Three-Day Select service. The last day possible to ship through UPS for Christmas Day delivery is Thursday.

Mail Class Date UPS Ground Shipping Check online UPS Three-Day Select Dec. 19 UPS Second-Day Air Dec. 20 UPS Next-Day Air Dec. 21

UPS online offers a Time and Cost Calculator and Find Locations tool to locate dropoff spots near you.