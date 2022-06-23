SMYRNA, Tn. (WRIC/NEXSTAR) — One lot of magnesium laxative sold at CVS locations nationwide are being recalled by its maker, Vi-Jon. The company says its 10 oz. CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, was found to contain the bacteria gluconacetobacter liquefaciens after testing, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says immunocompromised people who consume the product, which is mainly used for constipation relief, may be at risk for life-threatening infections.

The University of California Davis explains gluconacetobacter liquefaciens is naturally occurring and typically associated with sugar, including fruits and alcohol. UC Davis says the bacteria helps fruit spoil and uses the same “spoiling” function to convert ethanol into acetic acid during alcohol fermentation.

The affected lot of CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor includes batch number 0556808 with the expiration date of 12/2023. Consumers should stop using the product and return it to the store where it was purchased.

The product is packaged in a 10 oz., round/clear plastic bottle, the FDA says. Vi-Jon says it has notified CVS.

The FDA said this lot of the product was sent to a third-party outside lab for testing based on a request from CVS as a first production sample.

If you have any questions, you can email Vi-Jon. You should report any adverse effects from this product to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.