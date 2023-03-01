(WKBN)- Some peanut butter cups are being recalled nationwide.

Russell Stover Chocolates is voluntarily recalling some of its Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cups due to them potentially having undeclared pecans. The products are in 2.4-ounce packaging, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

The recalled Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cups may contain Sugar-Free Pecan Delights. Pecans are not listed on the label, and people with allergies to pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the recall notice.

The recall was issued after consumers contacted Russell Stover about finding the wrong product inside the outer packaging. The company confirmed that an error by the firm’s third-party co-packing company resulted in individually-wrapped Sugar-Free Pecan Delight products being placed in the outer packaging for Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cups.

The company says that the inner packaging correctly identifies the products as Sugar-Free Pecan Delights and the physical Sugar-Free Pecan Delight product appears distinct from the Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cup product.

The peanut butter cups were distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail stores. There have been no reports of any illness or allergic reactions related to this recall to date.

The FDA lists the Item UPC as 077260096937 and the Item Code as 9693. They have Best Before dates of 01MAY23 and 01JUN23 with Lot code(s): K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221 and L2321.

Customers who may have purchased this product may contact Russell Stover Chocolates directly for a voucher or replacement product. This can be done by contacting Russell Stover Chocolates on their website using the Contact Us Form, or by email at consumerservices@russellstover.com or at 1-800-477-8683.

The company’s operating hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website.