JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been a dream of Kathryn Miller’s to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point practically her whole life.

In 2010, the then-five-year-old child ran onto the field at the West Point graduation ceremony as cadets tossed their caps into the air. As is tradition, the children who catch a hat get to keep it, along with any money or messages left inside.

“I remember feeling so encouraged, surrounded by the cadets, even at that young age I could see myself – this is something I want to do,” Miller told WAVY.

Her whole life has been connected to the military.

Her Mom and Dad met in the Army. Dad, Col. Jake Miller, graduated West Point and taught there when Kathryn was in preschool.

“I was three years old telling people that in 2040 I’m running for president,” she said.

She started running toward her goals early, which isn’t easy when the Army moves your family every couple of years. Jamestown High School was her eighth school and the one she attended the longest. In three years there, she lettered in four varsity sports, including track, cross country swim and soccer. She also served as president of several clubs and built a strong academic resume.

“If I look at what I’ve done working really hard, what she’s done has managed to crush anything that I ever achieved,” said her dad, Jake Miller.

Kathryn’s hard work paid off Saturday when she walked across the stage to receive her diploma.

She was also offered a full ROTC scholarship. She applied to and was accepted at all of the military academies.

Of course she chose her dream school, which made Dad happy.

“It means that I won’t have to cheer against her for the next four years,” he said.

Kathryn now looks toward the future with a nod to the past, and that hat she picked up all those years ago with a note from a cadet named Brittany who she never met, but who is still inspiring Kathryn to believe and achieve.

In two weeks Miller will report to cadet training and begin her college career, and what she plans to be a life of service.

“Serving your country,” she said, “is just the best thing ever.”