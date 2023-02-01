Beyoncé, seen here at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021, has officially announced her first world tour since 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Get in formation, Beyoncé fans. The superstar is heading on tour.

The 28-time Grammy winner made the announcement Wednesday morning via Instagram with a post captioned “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

The world tour kicks off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, before more stops in Europe, the U.K. and Canada. Stateside shows begin July 12, in Philadelphia, ahead of tour dates in cities including Nashville, Chicago, NYC, Las Vegas, Tampa and Los Angeles, among more than a dozen others. The final stop is currently scheduled on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

A list of all dates can be found at Beyoncé’s website.

Tickets have yet to go on sale, though Beyoncé’s official website promises availability “soon.”

The tour, in promotion of Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album, is her first time on the road since her 2018 “On the Run” tour with husband and rapper Jay-Z.