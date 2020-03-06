Newly renovated Mark Twain Apartments unveiled on North Side

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined housing officials Friday morning for a ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Mark Twain Apartments.

With 148 units, it’s one of the largest single room occupancy housing developments on the Near North Side.

It took $54 million to renovate this historic landmark.

Among the improvements, each unit now includes a private bathroom and kitchenette.

Rental assistance will be provided by the Chicago Housing Authority.

The creation and preservation of affordable housing is a primary focus for Lightfoot and her administration.

Fifty apartments will go to residents who lived in the building before. The rest will be leased to people on the CHA wait list.