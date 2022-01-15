Newborn found dead in duffel bag on Near North Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a newborn was found dead on the Near North Side inside a duffel bag.

Officials said the baby boy was found on the 1000 block of North Orleans Street around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The Chicago Tribune reported that the bag was found covered with snow outside a firehouse.

No further information was provided and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Illinois Safe Haven law allows parents to bring an unharmed baby up to 30 days old to a staff member at a hospital, fire station, police station or emergency care facility no questions asked.

For more information on the services, call 1-888-510-2229 or visit saveabandonedbabies.org.