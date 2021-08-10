Newborn baby found inside dresser in Northwest Side alley

CHICAGO — A woman found a newborn baby boy inside a dresser in a Northwest Side alley.

The woman found the child inside the piece of furniture on the 2300 block of Oak Park Avenue in Montclare around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was looking for recyclable materials near the trash cans when she found the baby inside the dresser drawers.

The woman held onto the child until paramedics arrived. Tuesday was trash pickup day for the area.

Chicago police said the baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. The baby’s condition is unknown.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

No further information was provided.

A baby was found inside a dresser on the West Side. (Captured News)