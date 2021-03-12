New York Senators Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand call on Gov. Cuomo to resign

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on the Senate floor, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer said Thursday that he “should not have used the words I used” when he declared in front of the Supreme Court that two justices would “pay the price” for their decision in an abortion case. (Senate TV via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called Friday on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to calls for the governor to leave office in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct,” New York’s two U.S. senators said in a joint statement. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Both had earlier said an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo was essential.

A majority of state lawmakers had already called on Cuomo to resign, and more than half of New York’s Democratic congressional members joined those calls Friday.