New Trier student dies after walking on CTA tracks during sleepover

EVANSTON, Ill. — A suburban high school student died early Wednesday after she was electrocuted while walking on CTA tracks in Evanston.

Samantha Cerrone, 16, had just finished her sophomore year at New Trier High School Tuesday. Her father said her friend came over to spend the night and the two girls went for a walk early Wednesday morning.

The girls strolled onto the CTA tracks just north of the Central Street station in Evanston. Around 2:30 a.m., police received a call for help after Cerrone fell on the tracks.

Police said she landed on the third rail and was electrocuted. Her friend tried to help her and was injured.

Later in the morning, Cerrone’s parents noticed a few flowers placed near the tracks outside their home in Wilmette. Friends and strangers continued to come by all day, leaving bouquets and notes of their memories of the 16-year-old.

Cerrone was on the swim team and her teammates posted the following message on Facebook.

Often seen cheering at the end of the lane for her teammates, Sam was supportive, kind and compassionate. She had a quirky sense of humor that reflected in her unique fashion sense and a strong love for her friends. Her shy but bright smile every time she went a best time or achieved a goal in the pool was at once endearing and inspiring in its subtle way.