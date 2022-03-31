WINNETKA, Ill. — The entire New Trier boys varsity lacrosse team has been put on probation for an alleged violent hazing incident that was recorded.

Winnetka police told the Chicago Tribune that the hazing incident happened on March 5 involving varsity members of the boys varsity lacrosse team.

According to the Record North Shore, a video of the incident allegedly showed several players repeatedly kicking a team who was on the ground and hitting him in the head with a plastic baseball bat.

The 38 players on the varsity team have been put on probation for the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons. The team was also barred from out-of-state competitions, including one that was supposed to be over spring break.

All off-campus team social gatherings are prohibited. The school said they will be providing education on anti-hazing and a positive team culture.

The program is known to be strong with 13 state championships over the last 25 years — with the most recent title in 2019.

Winnetka police said the victim did not want to pursue charges, according to the Chicago Tribune.

New Trier officials sent the following email to New Trier families. They have not replied to a request for comment at this time.

Dear New Trier Families,

New Trier has been investigating a serious and disturbing hazing incident that occurred during an off-campus party attended by members of our Boys Varsity Lacrosse Team. We began our comprehensive investigation as soon as we learned about the hazing incident, and the investigation has continued through spring break. We have issued significant consequences to the students involved that are consistent with our school policies and recognize the gravity of this event.

We want to make it clear: Hazing is a serious violation of our values and school policies and will not be tolerated. We expect every New Trier student to feel safe and respected as part of our culture of dignity and belonging. The behavior that our investigation has uncovered is appalling, and we are working to ensure it will never happen again.

While we cannot discuss the discipline of specific students, we want you to know that such actions have significant consequences. We have put the team on probation for the entire 2022 season and 2023 season. They are currently barred from out-of-state competitions and forfeited participation in out-of-state games over spring break. Any off-campus team social gatherings are prohibited. We are continuing our investigation and will end the team’s season if other serious behaviors occur or are uncovered. The team will also participate in education on anti-hazing and positive team culture as well as work with administration to determine how to help repair the harm done by this incident. The behavior that took place does not represent the values and heart of our school and our community, and the consequences reflect the serious nature of the incident. This one incident also should not overshadow the accomplishments of our thousands of student athletes and coaches, who demonstrate our values as they compete each day.

We know our students, as teenagers, need to take responsibility and accept the consequences of their actions. We also know that they have more learning and growing to do as they mature into young adults. We encourage all of our families to talk to their students about how the choices they make can have a significant impact on themselves and others. Thank you for your partnership in helping make New Trier a safe, welcoming environment for all.

Sincerely,

Paul Sally, Superintendent

Denise Dubravec, Principal – Winnetka Campus

Augie Fontanetta, Athletic Director