HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Security at Highland Park schools have been upgraded following the Fourth of July parade shooting that left seven dead.

Wednesday is the first day of classes for District 113 at Highland Park High School. Many of the security measures students won’t even notice but the district is also trying to make sure they take care of their students mental health as well.

Just last month, the high school was used as a pickup spot for things left behind following the deadly parade shooting.

The district’s superintendent wrote an op-ed published in the Daily Herald outing the steps the district was taking to help kids this school year. That includes a multitiered system of support.

On the safety front, students at Highland Park will now have to scan their ID card when they get to school.

Following the school shooting in Texas last spring, new technology has been installed that would set off an alarm is a door is propped open for a set amount of time.

Neighboring District 112 is instituting similar safety measures and training for staff and students as it too prepares for the new school year. The school board there met Tuesday night and discussed some of the upgrades.

“We’re taking steps with training and we’re taking steps with preparations to make sure the students are safe when they enter and they’ll be safe emotionally while we’re together,” District 112’s superintendent said.

Both districts say there are many additional security steps that have been put in place, but for obvious reasons, they are not making many of them public