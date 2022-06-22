CHICAGO — Cook County officials opened a new resources center in Chicago Wednesday to help people looking for assistance with health services, housing or employment.

Over the past six years Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said case workers have helped more than 5,000 people with these services.

Most of that was put on hold during the pandemic, offering only virtual assistance and in-person counseling at the jail.

Now the off-site location will allow anyone who is in need of assistance to walk in and meet with a case worker who will guide them through the process.

The goal of the off-site locations are to help break the cycle of incarceration while reaching out to the community.

This is one of two off-site locations set to open. The other office is located in the Markham courthouse and will help serve the south suburbs.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.