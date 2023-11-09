CHICAGO — New ramp closures are coming to the inbound Kennedy Expressway as part of the ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that inbound Kennedy Expressway from the Edens Expressway to Ohio Street, ramp closures are scheduled to take place beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Nov. 13.

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, the following ramps will close:

Inbound Kennedy to Division Street

North Avenue (Illinois 64) to inbound Kennedy

The closures are anticipated to reopen in two weeks.

Current ramp closures:

Inbound Kennedy to Armitage Avenue, anticipated to reopen the week of Nov. 13

Inbound Kennedy to North Avenue, anticipated to reopen the week of Nov. 20.

Armitage Avenue to inbound Kennedy, anticipated to reopen the week of Nov. 20.

For more information on the project, visit https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/Interstate-90-Kennedy-Bridge-Study.