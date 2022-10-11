CHICAGO — Police released an updated surveillance photo following a hit-and-run that killed a dog and injured a man in Albany Park on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said on Friday, Sept. 30, 31-year-old Kurt Steiner was walking his dog, Echo, crossing the street at Berteau and Pulaski when a Mercury Grand Marquis struck them.

Police said Echo died at the scene and Steiner suffered a fractured back and broken leg.

“It was the worst of my life,” Steiner’s wife, Katie Jordan, told WGN News last week. “It’s just not fair that somebody could just hit them and just go away. It’s not fair.”

The driver fled the scene southbound on Pulaski from Berteau Avenue.

Anyone with information can reach CPD at (312) 745-4521 or may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.