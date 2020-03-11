New Jersey 7-Eleven owner arrested after homemade sanitizer burns 4 children

RIVER VALE, N.J. – A 7-Eleven store owner faces multiple charges after she allegedly mixed and sold sanitizer that left four children with burns.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Manisha Bharade, who faces four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bharade is accused of selling a pink liquid – concocted with commercially available foaming sanitizer and water – at her River Vale, New Jersey store according to WPIX.

The sanitizer left four boys with chemical burns on their skin, one was hospitalized with first- and second-degree burns to his arms and legs. The child’s mother shared photos of his injuries on social media to warn others.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal blasted retailers who “try to make a quick buck by exploiting others,” promising that their will be civil and criminal consequences.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States mounts, consumer fears have sparked a run on several items, including sanitizer.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will be producing its own hand sanitizer using prison labor.

In an effort to slow the panic buying that has led to empty shelves and altercations with angry customers, some Costcos are limiting the number of certain essentials such as bottled water and toilet paper that members can buy each day.