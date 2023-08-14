DES PLAINES, Ill. — A new image of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be unveiled at the shrine in Des Plaines on Monday evening.

Back in June, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrated its 10th anniversary and the current Archbishop of Mexico City, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, gifted the shrine the image, which bears his coat of arms.

The image symbolizes the connection between the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City and the shrine in Chicago, a place of worship for many across the country who flock to the site for the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe each December.

Sunlight, dust and moisture had taken their toll on the old image, so there is a lot of excitement surrounding the new depiction.

A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Monday at the shrine before a mass is held at 7 p.m.

Afterwards, a procession and the enthronement will take place, which will make the new image official.

The ceremony will take place outdoors in the plaza of the shrine located near Central Road and North River Road in Des Plaines.