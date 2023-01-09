A new medical guideline has been released for regular marijuana users who are about to undergo surgery.

The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is urging patients to be honest with anesthesiologists about their marijuana use.

The guidelines recommend anesthesiologists screen all patients for marijuana use, including asking about the type of cannabis product used, how it was used, amount used, how recently it was used and frequency of use.

The group claims patients who regularly use marijuana may experience worse pain and nausea after surgery.

“The guidelines are based on an extensive literature review and experiences from the organization’s ‘Perioperative Use of Cannabis and Cannabinoids Guidelines Committee,’ composed of 13 experts, including anesthesiologists, chronic pain physicians and a patient advocate,” the group said.

