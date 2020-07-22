New autopsy conducted in Sleepy Hollow woman’s 2009 death



SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. — The remains of a 19-year-old woman who drowned in her family pool more than 10 years ago, have been exhumed as investigators revisit her death.

Anna Mary Schneider died July 4, 2009. The competitive swimmer and scuba diver was found in the pool at her family’s Sleepy Hollow home.

The cause of death was determined to be drowning but the manner of death was undetermined. Her parents questioned her death at the time.

The Kane County coroner’s cold case team exhumed her body last Thursday and performed an autopsy. Schneider was reburied the same day.

Investigators said they believe they are very close to making a final determination of death in the case.