New 464 area code coming to south suburbs on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new area code is set to begin operating in the south suburbs on Friday.

Customers currently in the 708 area code may be assigned a phone number in the new 464 area code when they request new service or an additional line.

The 464 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 708 area code.

State officials want to relay the following.

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 1+10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

For more information, visit the Illinois Commission website.