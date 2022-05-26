CHICAGO — People who live in and around the Chicago neighborhood that is set to have a casino, hotel, and entertainment venue are reacting to the massive plan.

The $1.7 billion dollar Bally’s Casino, still at least four years away from opening its doors if things go according to plan, is set for the city’s River West neighborhood. A temporary site is proposed for the Medinah Temple.

Thursday the Chicago City Council voted 41 to 7 to approve the plan.

But many WGN spoke with Thursday say they’re deeply unhappy with the way the cite was selected.

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said his has hear a lot of disproval from his constituents.

Hopkins alleges there has has been a lack of transparency and a flawed process, claims City Hall has vehemently denied.

“And some of the residents were talking about raising some money to launch a lawsuit,” Hopkins said.

Many argued the process was rushed and there were much better options in their view when it comes to location.

Many in the adjoining River North neighborhood with single-family townhomes and high-rise apartments fear the atmosphere will change.