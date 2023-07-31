CHICAGO — Chicago police reported 37 teens were charged after a reckless gathering ensued in the city’s South Loop Sunday night.

Police reported 30 teens between the ages of 12 to 17 were charged with a misdemeanor of reckless conduct.

Officers responded to a large gathering near the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road near the intersection of Canal Street and Roosevelt Road around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said many teens and 18 to 20-year-olds were placed into custody after disregarding commands by police to disperse.

Several teens were charged with misdemeanors of criminal trespassing to obstructing identification and failing to obey police.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with a felony of unlawful use of a weapon and another teen, 17, faces felony charges for unlawful use of weapon with a machine gun.

WGN is actively following the incident and will update as more information is provided.