CHICAGO — 1,984 candidates for U.S. citizenship from 120 countries will gather at Wintrust Arena Wednesday to swear their oath to the country.

It’s the largest naturalization ceremony for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker will be in attendance and plans to provide some remarks at the ceremony.

WGN plans to livestream the event in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m.