Nearly 125K raised for Woodridge family who lost unborn baby in tornado

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Nearly $125,000 has been raised for a Woodridge family after Sunday night’s tornado caused a tragic loss.

Last week, WGN shared Katie Wilson’s story, a pregnant mother who was rushed to the hospital after a tree crashed through her roof amid Sunday night’s tornados. Family members said that Wilson was seven months pregnant.

Wilson, who was severely injured in the storm, lost her unborn child.

Wilson’s aunt, Gina Gordey, started a GoFundMe to help with the family’s mounting medical bills and funeral expenses.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, more than 2,000 donors have donated just over $124,000 to the family. The goal was $100,000.

In an update on Thursday, June 24, Gordey said,” Our family would like to thank everyone for their incredible generosity. Words cannot express how grateful we are for the response that we have received. Whether it has been monetary, offering prayers, or simply through kind words, the outpouring of love and support has been greatly appreciated. We will be periodically posting updates on Katie’s progress. Thank you again for your overwhelming kindness.”