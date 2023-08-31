CHICAGO — Nearly 1,000 people from 94 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois hosted the ceremony at which approximately 992 citizenship candidates officially become U.S. citizens.

Planned speakers included: U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chief Judge for the Northern District of Illinois Rebecca Pallmeyer, and U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL-05).

