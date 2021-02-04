Near West Side shooting ends in crash on Dan Ryan, 2 injured

CHICAGO — Two people were injured after a shooting that started on the Near West Side ended with a crash on on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Someone inside a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle at 14th and Halsted streets. The two vehicles then took off, traveling south toward the Dan Ryan where the shooting continued. It ended on the Dan Ryan at 47th Street, when one of the vehicles crashed onto an embankment.

A male and female inside one of the vehicles were shot. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody.