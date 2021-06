CHICAGO — A 53-year-old man is charged with murdering an 81-year-old woman and concealing her death, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say Marc Holliman, of the 100 block of W. Delaware Place, caused the death of an 81-year-old woman, in the same block, on Monday, June 28.

He was arrested the same day in the 100 block of E. Morris in Morris.

He is charged with murder in the first degree and concealing an homicidal death. Both are felonies, police added.

He is due in court on Wednesday.