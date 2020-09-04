Navy Pier to temporarily close after Labor Day weekend until spring 2021

CHICAGO — This Labor Day weekend will be the last chance Chicagoans have to visit Navy Pier until 2021.

The iconic tourist destination will be temporarily closing after the holiday weekend. About 15% of five million people visited Navy Pier this summer — barely enough to cover operating costs. The tentative date for reopening is spring 2021.

This holiday weekend, the pier is going out with a bang — live music, local artisan vendors, beer gardens, boat cruises and a lot more.

The only business that will stay open is Offshore — the largest rooftop bar and restaurant in the world.

The pier is one of Chicago’s top tourist attractions, but even its giant Ferris wheel and other lakeside attractions haven’t been enough to keep the pier afloat this year because of COVID-19.

Pier officials say they looked at various options, but this was the only scenario that made the most sense for preserving its long-term future.

“The temporary closure will allow the Pier and its partners to reduce its operational expenses and support efforts to limit COVID-19 cases as we move into the fall and winter seasons,” Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in a statement.

The pier closed back in March because of the pandemic, and partially reopened June 10 to try and capitalize on what’s typically been a busy summer season.