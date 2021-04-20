Navy Pier begins phased reopening starting April 30

CHICAGO — Navy Pier has announced that it will be beginning a phased reopening starting April 30.

The pier shut down Sept. 8 due to a decrease in attendance due to the pandemic. Attendance was less than 20% of normal, and restaurants which were usually filled to capacity were struggling.

“Following Navy Pier’s longest closure in recent history, we are anxious to reopen our spaces and safely welcome guests back to the Pier,” president and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in a press release.

To celebrate its reopening, there will be a 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday in May at 9 p.m. until Memorial Day weekend. The first fireworks presentation on Saturday, May 1 will be dedicated to healthcare professionals and frontline workers.

Navy Pier said the following will be open during this initial phase:

Navy Pier parking garages

Polk Bros Park

Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion

North and South Docks

Pier Park (include select rides and attractions

East End Plaza

Tour boats and cruises

Sable Hotel

Select restaurants at limited capacity

Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.