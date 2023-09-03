ROSEMONT, Ill. — The nation’s largest convention for the American Muslim community takes off in Rosemont this weekend.

The annual ISNA (Islamic Society of North America) Convention has served over 25,000 Muslims and is back in the Chicagoland area for its 60th year.

Donald E. Stephens Center, Rosemont, IL

The theme for this year is “60 Years of Service: Navigating the Way Forward,” reflecting on the past of the conventions contributions to American Muslims and looking to prepare for a brighter future.

American Muslim Scholar Imam Zaid Shakir, led memorial service for Muhammad Ali

The weekend is filled with education discussions from tackling climate change to addressing mental health challenges. Keynote speakers and scholars also talked about global issues ranging from the Rohingya crisis to the Palestinian conflict.

The convention takes place at the Donald E. Stephens Center in Rosemont from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.

For more information, visit: Convention Information – Islamic Society of North America (isna.net)