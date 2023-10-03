SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was sent to a hospital Monday night after being struck by a possible hit-and-run driver followed by a Cruise autonomous car, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Authorities said they found the victim trapped under the autonomous car after arriving on scene at about 9:30 p.m. on 5th Street, just south of Market Street. A human-driven vehicle “may have been initially involved in the collision” before the Cruise car struck the pedestrian, according to police.

Firefighters were able to communicate with Cruise operators before crews used heavy rescue tools to lift the autonomous vehicle, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The woman was suffering “multiple traumatic injuries” and was pulled to safety, according to fire officials. SFPD officers rendered aid before the woman was hospitalized. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The Cruise car was uninhabited at the time of the collision and remained at the scene. In a statement to KRON4, Cruise said its vehicle “braked aggressively to minimize the impact” and also suggested there was an initial impact from a hit-and-run driver. “Our heartfelt concern and focus is the wellbeing of the person who was injured and we are actively working with police to help identify the responsible driver,” Cruise said.

Street closures remain in effect on 5th Street between Market and Stevenson streets as investigators remain at the scene.

SFPD is investigating the crash and the possible hit-and-run vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”