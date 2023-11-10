Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct which vehicle caught fire.

At least 14 people were injured when a speeding car ran a stop sign and was broadside by a public transit bus causing both vehicles to crash into a building in Long Beach Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to the collision at around 3:17 p.m. at South Street and California Avenue where the bus went through the front of the Boujie Crab seafood restaurant.

The preliminary investigation, according to the Long Beach Police Department, suggests the sedan was traveling southbound on California Avenue at a high rate of speed when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the transit bus, sending both vehicles into the restaurant.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the driver of the sedan running the stop sign and hitting the brakes hard, lurching the car on its front two wheels, but it was too late. The bus slammed into the car at full speed and essentially carried it into the building.

Fortunately, no one was in the restaurant at the time, according to Erica Hunt, the owner of the restaurant.

“Honestly, we’re not mad about the situation,” Hunt told KTLA’s Samantha Cortese. “We’re just glad no one got hurt.”

At least 14 people injured in crash involving a bus that crashed into a building in Long Beach on Nov. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Fire officials said five people were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to critical but stable. Nine others suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The owner of the nearby Sohan Market, Jay Singh witnessed the impact and ran across the street to help.

“I helped two or three people come out of the bus,” he said. I gave them rubbing alcohol and cotton so they could wipe out their blood. I want to go inside but I saw smoke coming out of the bus.”

When the flat bed two truck arrived to pull the Long Beach public transit bus out of the building, the car caught fire, but firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the blaze.

South Street remain closed between Myrtle and Lewis avenues during the investigation.