PICKENS, SC. — There is never a wrong time to learn the some dance moves, even after being pulled over by police.

According to the Pickens Police Department, a police officer pulled over a driver in Pickens, South Carolina just after midnight on Sunday, May 7.

During the traffic stop, bodycam footage showed the Pickens officer speaking with a man about his night of dancing.

“Do you dance?” the man asks Woodmansee, after showing her the dancing clogs he was wearing.

“No – I’ve never seen it before,” Woodmansee replies, referring to the style of dance.

The man offers to teach her a “two-step” on the road. “Right here?” Woodmansee asks. “Right there,” he replies.

“Officer Woodmansee has an eye for finding gifted people on traffic stops,” Pickens Police wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “This stop for failure to maintain lane quickly turned into a two-step dance lesson from a kind gentleman who had just left Cotton Eyed Joe’s,” a dance hall in the middle of the town, they said.

Pickens Police joked that they were “not sure yet if Officer Woodmansee will receive training credits from the Criminal Justice Academy for learning the two-step” but said “it definitely brought a smile to our face.”

Watch the full traffic stop in the video player above.