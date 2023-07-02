Price changes at the United States Postal Service are coming this month, with several items increasing in price to help USPS combat inflation.

Starting next Sunday, a price increase of 3 cents will go into effect for forever stamps, one ounce letters, and postcards. Forever stamps and one ounce letters are set to increase from 63 cents to 66 cents, while postcards are increasing from 48 cents to 51 cents to ship.

According to the USPS, the increase in prices is necessary to offset inflation and generate revenue for the mail carrier.

At the same time, USPS’s new ‘Ground Advantage Plan’ will reduce costs for shippers, and the new program includes free package pick up, tracking, and up to $100 of insurance.