LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead after a tour boat capsized Monday while inside New York’s Lockport Cave, according to local police.

There were 28 adults and an employee aboard the boat when it became unbalanced and capsized around 11:20 a.m. Monday, officials said during a press conference.

“The boat did a 180-degree turn, so the bottom of the boat was upright in the water,” Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said at a news conference. “A number of victims were on top of that boat initially when rescuers got to them.”

Authorities have not yet identified the man who was killed, but say they believe he became trapped under the boat. His wife, who was also aboard the boat, has been hospitalized.

In total, 11 people were taken to hospitals with what officials called relatively minor injuries. Patricia Brandt, a spokeswoman for Eastern Niagara Hospital, said eight passengers were in the ER but none had critical injuries.

“They’re all stable and some have already been released,” she said, adding she did not know the nature of the injuries but believed some were treated for cold from being in the water. Other patients went to other, unspecified hospitals, she said. No further details were immediately available.

Roughly 16 people were rescued by first responders thanks in part to an inflatable boat, while a number of others were able to walk out of the water — which was estimated to be around 60 degrees — where it was shallower.

It took roughly an hour to rescue every person who was on the boat, according to officials, and nobody aboard the boat was wearing a life jacket.

The cause of how the boat capsized is still under investigation. The 28 people onboard came as part of a Destination Niagara USA tour and they were all from the Western New York area.

The Lockport Cave is located east of Niagara Falls and northeast of Buffalo, New York.

Tours have been conducted inside the cave system, which was created roughly 150 years ago, since 1977. The water in the cave itself is roughly 4 to 6 feet deep, according to a 2021 story about the cave by Nexstar’s WIVB.

The tunnel was once the subject of an episode of the Syfy network show “Ghost Hunters.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.