SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A memorial service for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein was held on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, in the city where she served as its first female mayor.

The service started at 1 p.m., and several dignitaries and notable guests gave remarks.

Speakers at Sen. Feinstein’s memorial service included Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Eileen Mariano (Sen. Feinstein’s granddaughter) are also scheduled to speak.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, and former Gov. Jerry Brown were in the audience.

A recorded message from President Joe Biden was also played at Thursday’s memorial.

“She was always tough, prepared, rigorous, compassionate. She always served the people of California and our nation for the right reasons,” Biden said.

Members of the public await their turn to pay respects as the casket of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the Rotunda of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Members of the public were invited to pay their respects on Wednesday at San Francisco City Hall, where Sen. Feinstein was lying in state. Thursday’s memorial was originally planned to be open to the public as well, but was later limited to 1,500 invited guests only.

Guests seated in white chairs sweltered on an unseasonably hot day as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team soared overhead, occasionally interrupting speakers with the roar of their jets.

The flight demonstration squadron is in the city as part of Fleet Week, an annual San Francisco celebration started by Feinstein in 1981 when she was mayor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.